Super Rugby and Australian 7s Star Tim Anstee Joins RFCLA

December 1, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Former Aussie Sevens star and Super Rugby backrower Tim Anstee is making the move to RFCLA in 2025.

The 27-year-old has spent the past four seasons with the Western Force in Super Rugby, making the switch to XVs after his first professional contract in the Sevens program.

Anstee played 45 games over his time with the Force, winning the Nathan Sharpe Medal as the team's best player in 2022, just his second season in Super Rugby.

He is a familiar face to the LA coaching staff, coached by director of rugby Stephen Hoiles while in the Sevens program and working with assistant David Dennis in Australia's Shute Shield.

It was in his most recent time with Shute Shield club Eastwood that Anstee caught the eye of LA assistant Dave Dennis as a potential recruit.

"Tim has a great all-round game," Dennis said.

"Having played on the world Sevens circuit he brings great experience to the squad as well and he is motivated to push for higher honours."

Anstee a fan favorite for the Western Force. Photo: Supplied Anstee has valuable versatility, usually a backrower but at 191cm and 98kg, also able to cover second row.

His Sevens pedigree is clear in XVs, with the powerful forward possessing mobility that betrays his size.

"Ã¢ÂÂ I'm excited to challenge myself in a new environment and am well motivated to succeed. Having spoken to the team in LA I'm really looking forward to the season," Said Anstee

"The opportunity to work alongside Denno and Hoilsey was a key reason in my decision to join. I've worked with both throughout my career and really respect how they go about their business. They've both played at the highest level and in similar positions to me which will be extremely beneficial to my career and ongoing development as a player.

Anstee in action for Australia. Photo: Getty Images "The MLR is quickly establishing itself as one of the premier rugby competitions. There's a lot of buzz around the calibre of players heading over and the leagues development is clearly evident. It's an exciting opportunity to be apart of it!

Ã¢ÂÂ I believe LA has assembled a very strong squad. There's a great mix of experience, young talent, and balance of US and international players."

Director of rugby Stephen Hoiles was an assistant with the Aussie Sevens during Anstee's time and said he was impressed with his versatility and his ability to adapt to XVs.

"It's not always easy for Sevens players to transition into XVs, but Tim has been able to do that," he said.

"He's someone who's shown he is capable of playing at an elite level.

"We've seen a few foreign players come to the MLR towards the end of their career but players like Tim are seeing it as a competition that can provide opportunities for them to push for higher honours potentially now too."

