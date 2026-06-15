Sunny Matinee Ends in 9-1 HarbourCats Win

Published on June 14, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







Victoria, B.C. - A beautiful Sunday afternoon saw the HarbourCats take home a series win, claiming a 9-1 victory over the Springfield Drifters.

Hudson Lance (Coastal Carolina) took the bump to kick this ballgame off, extending a warm welcome to the visiting lineup in the form of two straight strikeouts in the top of the first.

Springfield's defence would not be so fortunate. David Krahn (UBC) stepped up to the plate for the HarbourCats and smashed a line drive over the fence for a leadoff home run, his second of the season. One inning down, and a 1-0 lead for the HarbourCats.

David Krahn (UBC) wasted no time getting on the board this afternoon with a leadoff round-tripper. (Photo by JPM Photography)

The Drifters tried time and again in the following innings in an attempt to retaliate, but Hudson Lance and the HarbourCats ticked the "strongly disagree" box. Lance was nigh impenetrable throughout his majority stake in the ballgame, only allowing a single hit in five innings and tying the HarbourCats season record with eight strikeouts.

David Krahn returned to his old tricks in the bottom of the fifth, driving in a run and scoring on a perfectly placed double from outfielder Tristan Buehring (Whitman). At the halfway point of the ballgame, the Cats now lead 4-0.

Daniel Tovar (Northern Kentucky) got the nod for the top of the sixth and conceded a run, but was otherwise able to maintain a HarbourCats lead. That run wouldn't go unanswered, as catcher Jacob Silva (UTSA) bid sweet farewell to a hanging pitch, clearing the right field wall by a healthy margin and widening the Cats lead to 5-1. A wild pitch and a few walks didn't do Springfield any favours, and two additional runs crossed the plate by the end of the inning to make it 7-1.

Jacob Silva (UTSA) crushed a looooooong homer in his return to Victoria. (Photo by JPM Photography)

The Cats turned the offence back up in the bottom of the eighth, scoring two more runs courtesy of Jacob Silva and Matt Westley (George Mason) to glide their way to a 9-1 win, and a series win to boot.

WCL STANDINGSC

HarbourCats action returns this week, as the Cats host the Redmond Dudes for a three-game midweek series from Tuesday to Thursday.

Single game tickets for all HarbourCats games and the 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby are now on sale at http://harbourcats.com/tickets. Season tickets, 12-pack and 32-pack game vouchers may also be bought online or by stopping by the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.







West Coast League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.