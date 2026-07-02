Celebrate Walt Burrows: A Scouting Legend Honored Thursday

Published on July 1, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. -- For our money, he's the best scout in Canadian baseball history -- and the Victoria HarbourCats are pleased to recognize his (sort of) retirement.

Victoria-raised Walt Burrows, now the pride of Brentwood Bay, has seen all the greats going back decades, will be saluted before the game on Thursday, July 2, at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park (a place he knows so well back to his fast pitch playing days).

The gates open that night at 5:30pm, and the pre-game ceremonies before the 6:35pm first pitch will be all about Walt, who left the Minnesota Twins last fall after a long employment there. He is still active, having helped Canada at the World Baseball Classic this past spring, and now helping the Toronto Blue Jays on a part-time basis.

"Walt is among the most respected baseball people ever in Canada, his name and reputation have done so much for baseball in this country," said Jim Swanson, Managing Partner of the HarbourCats.

That the game features the HarbourCats and island rival Nanaimo NightOwls is ideal -- Burrows knows the regional battles well, and once named Nanaimo's Serauxmen Stadium as the best baseball park in all of Canada. It has since been remodeled with the NightOwls and City of Nanaimo combinining on significant improvements that modernized some areas but kept the historic feel of the stadium that was opened in 1975 by Mickey Mantle.

Burrows is also slated to be part of the 2026 Showpass West Coast League All-Star Festival on July 14-15, taking part in the Hot Stove event the evening of Tuesday, July 14 at the Strathcona Hotel, talking baseball as part of a panel involving other legendary baseball people in Marti Wolver, Gorman Heimueller and Todd Haney.

GET YOUR ALL-STAR TICKETS BEFORE THEY ARE GONE! Tickets for the 2026 WCL All-Star Home Run Derby (featuring former Blue Jay Kevin Pillar) and the West Coast League All Star Game on July 14-15 are selling fast. Get yours today! Each event is now on sale separately, or grab the package deal for both and save a few bucks at http://harbourcats.com/tickets!

Single game tickets for all HarbourCats games and the 2026 West Coast League All-Star Game and Home Run Derby are now on sale at http://harbourcats.com/tickets. Season tickets, 12-pack and 32-pack game vouchers may also be bought online or by stopping by the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street.







West Coast League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.