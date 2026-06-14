Wenatchee Wins Fourth Straight Series: The 'Sox Look to Sweep the NightOwls

Published on June 14, 2026 under West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox secure their fourth straight series win Saturday night after a 6-4 win in game two over the Nanaimo NightOwls. The 'Sox take their winning streak up to four games and look to seize their second sweep of the season in game three.

The 'Sox struck first in the second after Kainoa Santiago was brought home after an error by Nanaimo's third baseman. They extended their lead to 2-0 in the third when a Nikko Paoletto RBI double scored Ky McGary.

However, Nanaimo's bats exploded in the bottom of the third, tallying three runs and forcing an early exit for Wenatchee's starter Luke Sterkel.

With a 3-2 NightOwl lead going into the fifth, the AppleSox would respond in a big way; Paoletto blasted a two run shot over the left field wall to help the 'Sox regain the lead. They added on two more runs of insurance in the sixth after an error by Nanaimo's shortstop, bringing their lead to 6-3.

Nanaimo put up one more run in the seventh off a Wenatchee error, but lights out pitching by Jacob Gabler shut their bats down to close out the ball game.

The 'Sox utilized four pitchers in the win: Sterkel, who started the game, allowed five hits and three runs. Grayden Lucas took the bump soon after and tossed two scoreless innings while punching out two. Earning the win was Jonathan Christner who struck out two and let up three hits with an unearned run in three innings. The save went to Gabler after he threw two scoreless innings and punched out two.

Heading into game three, the 'Sox look to sweep a division opponent for the second time this season; game time is at 1:05 p.m. PST at Seraumen Stadium.







West Coast League Stories from June 14, 2026

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