Sunday, May 23 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts: 2:05 PM: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (7-10, T-3rd, AA-S South, -3.0) vs. Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN) (10-7, 2nd AA-S North, -1.0))

Starting Pitchers: RHP A.J. Puckett (0-0, --) vs. RHP Randy Wynne (0-0, 11.57)

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

Kids Run The BasesÂ - Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park presented by Game on Wheels. M-Braves Kids Club members will be first in line.

Sunday Family Funday - Enjoy matinee baseball every Sunday at Trustmark Park and take advantage of fun activities for the entire family.

Today's Roster Moves: N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) continue a 12-game homestand at Trustmark Park on Sunday afternoon, with the final game of the six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN). The M-Braves will go for their first series win of the season, leading currently, 3-2.

- The M-Braves and Lookouts meet 12 times this season, once in each ballpark. The M-Braves will conclude the 2021 season in Chattanooga, September 14-19 at AT&T Field. The second leg of the homestand stretches from May 25-30 against the Montgomery Biscuits (TB).

ALEXANDER'S SIXTH-INNING HOMER ENOUGH ON SATURDAY: CJ Alexander hit his team-leading fourth home run in the sixth inning on Saturday night, to give the M-Braves a 2-1 lead and win in front of a season-high crowd of 4,027 at Trustmark Park. Odalvi Javier, Sean McLaughlin (W, 2-0), Will Latcham (H, 1), and Brandon White (S, 3) combined to give up just one run on eight hits to the Lookouts. White is now 3-for-3 in save opportunities.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: INF CJ Alexander is T-2nd with 4 home runs...Justin Dean is 9th with a .403 OBP...Trey Harris is T-7th with three stolen bases...Shea Langeliers and Greyson Jenista are T-10th with three home runs...Brandon White is T-2nd in saves with 3...Nolan Kingham is T-7th with 16.0 innings pitched...Victor Vodnik is 10th in ERA (2.57), 11th in opponents' batting average (.220), and T-7th in strikeouts (19).

SETTING THE TABLE: M-Braves leadoff hitter Justin Dean had three stolen bases during Thursday's doubleheader and now ranks T-2nd in the AA-South with five. He saw his league-best on-base streak come to an end on Friday at 14 but ranks 9th in the league with a .403 OBP.

BULLPEN REMAINS STRONG: After 17 games, the M-Braves bullpen is 6-4 with a 2.50 ERA (19 ER/68.1 IP), 48 walks, 82 strikeouts, and has a .165 opponents' batting average. M-Braves starters have a 1-6 record, and 4.73 ERA so far this season and .259 opponents' batting average.

- Relievers Brooks Wilson and Troy Bacon have yet to allow a run in relief so far this season. Bacon has struck out seven and walked none over his first 8.1 IP, no walks, and seven strikeouts. Wilson has 12 strikeouts and three walks over 7.2 scoreless innings. Brandon White is 3-for-3 in save opportunities hasn't allowed a run in his first 7.0 innings this season, walking four and striking out nine, holding the opposition to a .083 batting average.

USING THE LONG BALL: The M-Braves have 20 home runs so far this season, ranking third in the Double-A South (BIR, 31/RCT, 21). Of the 52 runs scored this season, 36 have come via the home run ball (69%). Braves batters rank last in the league with a .184 batting average.

WHAT'S UP WITH TUESDAYS?: The M-Braves have been rained out during all three scheduled Tuesday home games this season.

FLURRY OF ROSTER MOVES MADE ON TUESDAY: INCOMING: RHP A.J. Puckett transferred to Mississippi from High-A Rome, INF Riley Unroe transferred to Mississippi from Triple-A Gwinnett, RHP Emmanuel Ramirez, and LHP Chris Nunn signed to minor league contracts. OUTGOING: LHP Mitch Stallings was transferred from Mississippi to High-A Rome, OF Jefrey Ramos, RHP Kurt Hoekstra, and RHP Matt Hartman were transferred to the Developmental List.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature seven of the Braves' Top 30 prospects. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

- Returning M-Braves pitchers include RHP Josh Graham, RHP Kurt Hoekstra, RHP Nolan Kingham, RHP Sean McLaughlin, RHP Brandon White and RHP Matt Withrow.

BRAND NEW COACHING STAFF: The 17 newcomers on the 28-man roster join an entirely new coaching staff, all having major league experience. The M-Braves are led by manager Wyatt Toregas and is joined by hitting coach Einar Diaz, pitching coach Dan Meyer and coach Devon Travis.

- Toregas, 38, is a former catcher who played in 22 major-league games across two seasons with Cleveland (2009) and Pittsburgh (2011). After spending the previous five minor-league seasons managing in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, the upcoming campaign will be his first with the Braves, including most recently with High-A Bradenton in 2019. in fives seasons, Toregas holds a 293-263 (.527) record as a skipper entering the 2021 season.

150 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: Despite no season in 2020, the M-Braves saw their 150th player make their major league debut. Starting in 2005, the 150 include 32 All-Star Game appearances, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series champs, two Rookies of the Year, and one MVP.

- In 2020, William Contreras, Joe Odom (SEA), Ricardo Sanchez (STL), Cristian Pache, Ian Anderson, Patrick Weigel, Bruce Zimmermann and Tucker Davidson. The first was Brian McCann back in June, 2005.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

- The M-Braves will play the South Division in 80 of the 120 games this season. In a shedule quirk, the M-Braves will not play the new Rocket City Trash Pandas this season. The clubs were scheduled to meet during the first series of the 2020 season.

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

