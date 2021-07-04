Sunday, July 4 at Montgomery Biscuits: 6:05 PM: Riverwalk Stadium

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (31-22, 2nd, AA-S South, -1.0) vs. Montgomery Biscuits (TB) (25-26, 3rd, AA-S South, -6.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Bryce Elder (0-0, 9.00) vs. RHP Adrian De Horta (0-0, 13.50)

Game #54 | Road Game #24

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) conclude a six-game road series on Sunday night against the Montgomery Biscuits (TB) at Riverwalk Stadium (2-3). The M-Braves are 7-4 against Montgomery this season, winning five of six from Montgomery, May 25-30 at Trustmark Park. The clubs will meet for 24 games this season.

The M-Braves haven't dropped a series since the second of the season, May 11-16, at Biloxi (2-4). Last night's loss ends a 3-series win streak. Overall, the club is 4-2-2 in series' this season.

- The M-Braves are coming off of a 9-3 homestand against Birmingham (5-1), and Tennessee (4-2).

SEASON TURNAROUND: The 31-22 record is the second-best in the Double-A South. Since May 19, and starting 4-8, the Braves are 27-14, the sixth-best record in minor league baseball.

BISCUITS ERASE 4-0 DEFICIT TO WIN SECOND-STRAIGHT: The M-Braves jumped out to a 4-0 lead with a run in the first, and three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Montgomery scored seven unanswered runs, including four in the bottom of the fifth to win it. The Braves out-hit the Biscuits 10-8, with a 2-for-4 day from Braden Shewmake, and a 2-for-4 outing by Drew Lugbauer, with two doubles.

RECORD MONTH OF JUNE: The M-Braves went 18-8 in June, the most wins during the month in club history (previous, 17, 2008. The most wins in a single month in M-Braves history was 21 during May 2014.

STREAKING SHEWMAKE: Currently, Braden Shewmake is on an 8-game hitting streak, batting .41 (11-for-84) with three doubles, two triples, a home run, and eight RBI. After batting just .099 in May with three extra-base hits, and six RBI, Shewmake hit .264 in June with nine extra-base hits, 15 RBI. Over his last 16 games, Shewmake is batting .350 with 10 extra-base hits and 15 RBI.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Shea Langeliers ranks among the league leaders in home runs (T-1st, 13), slugging (2nd, .548), OPS (3rd, .887), extra-base hits (T-10th, 18) and total bases (8th, 81). Justin Dean leads the league in stolen bases (15), and T-9th in doubles (10). Braden Shewmake T-3rd with 3 triples. Drew Lugbauer ranks among the league leaders in OBP (2nd, .392), OPS (4th, .879), and batting (9th, .281). Greyson Jenista is T-8th in walks (24). Brandon White is 3rd in saves (7). Hayden Deal is 7th in ERA (3.83). Odalvi Javier ranks among the league leaders in ERA (4th, 2.64), opponent's batting AVG (3rd, .192), WHIP (5th, 1.08)

LEADING THE LEAGUE IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, are 2nd in Double-A baseball, with a 3.44 ERA. The 194 runs allowed, is the 2nd-fewest in Double-A this season. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 27 home run balls, the 4th-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.15 ERA, ranking 5th in all of minor league baseball.

- The M-Braves lead the Double-A South and are 5th in Double-A baseball with a .981 fielding percentage, just 35 errors in 53 games.

DON'T RUN ON SHEA: Shea Langeliers is 19-for-36 in catching opposing base stealers, 53%. His 19 caught stealings are T-1st in MiLB, while 9 double plays and 39 assists are first among catchers in minor league baseball.

57 HOME RUNS ON THE YEAR: The M-Braves have 57 home runs so far this season, in 53 games, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South. Of the 217 runs scored this season, 92 have come via the home run ball. The M-Braves are over half way to the 2019 total (in 139 games) of 87.

PLAYOFFS?!?: At the Double-A, High-A and Low-A levels, the top two teams in each league will compete in a best-of-5 championship series, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 21. The two teams from each league will be determined by best full-season winning percentage, regardless of division.

KINGHAM NAMED DOUBLE-A SOUTH PITCHER OF THE MONTH: Braves right-hander Nolan Kingham led the league in innings pitched (32.2) and went 3-0 with a 0.83 ERA in five starts. He held opponents to a .193 batting average and had a streak of 27 scoreless innings when he was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on June 29. Kingham, 24, was selected by Atlanta in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Texas.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the fifth inning on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time. Muller made 27 starts for the M-Braves over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, going 11-7 with a 3.14 ERA. The Dallas, TX native gave up four hits and two runs in the outing with one strikeout in 1.0 inning of relief.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature 10 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), RHP Bryce Elder (#16), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (17), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), RHP Spencer Strider (20), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

