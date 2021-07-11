Sunday, July 11 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 2:05 PM: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (37-22, 1st, AA-S South, +4.0) vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIA) (33-26, 2nd, AA-S South, -4.0)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Spencer Strider (1-1, 3.95) vs. RHP Edward Cabrera (1-1, 1.77)

Game #60 | Home Game #36

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

Easter in July: The M-Braves are celebrating Easter in July with a pregame Easter Egg Hunt for the kids, beginning at 1:30 pm!

Sunday Family Funday: Enjoy matinee baseball every Sunday at Trustmark Park and take advantage of fun activities for the entire family. Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game, presented by Game on Wheels.

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) go for the six-game series sweep of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIA) at Trustmark Park on Sunday afternoon. The M-Braves are 10-7 against the Wahoos this season, and 7-4 in games played in Pearl. The two teams will meet 30 times in 2021.

ELDER & HERNANDEZ COMBINE FOR NO-HITTER: On Saturday night, Bryce Elder and Daysbel Hernandez combined for the fourth no-hitter in club history, stretching the winning streak to six games. Elder went the first 7.0 innings, striking out six and walking four. Hernandez pitched the final 2.0 innings with four strikeouts and one walk. It was the first no-hitter since Ian Anderson and Jeremy Walker combined for one on June 28, 2019, against Jackson. The Braves jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Trey Harris sprinted home on a wild pitch. Harris hit a three-run double in the second inning to put Mississippi up 4-0. Justin Dean blasted his third home run of the season in the fourth inning to extend the lead out to 6-0. The M-Braves were on the other side of a no-hitter in Biloxi on May 15 at MGM Park.

ANOTHER SERIES WIN: The M-Braves have won their fourth series out of the last five. The M-Braves haven't dropped a series since the second one of the season, May 11-16, at Biloxi (2-4). Overall, the club is 5-2-3 in series' this season.

SEASON TURNAROUND: The 37-22 record is the best record in the Double-A South, and T-2nd-best in Double-A. Since May 19 (starting 4-8), the Braves are 33-14. The 33 wins are the most over that period of time in minor league baseball. The M-Braves have a +46 run differential (255-209).

SIX-GAME WINNING STREAK: The current six-game winning streak is the longest of 2021, and the longest since a six-game winning streak, August 3-10, 2016. The longest winning streak in M-Braves history is eight games, occurring twice.

SUPER SENSATIONAL SATURDAYS: The M-Braves are 6-0 at home this season at Trustmark Park, including two walk-off wins and a no-hitter on July 10 vs. Pensacola. Overall, the club is 7-3 on Saturdays.

STREAKING SHEWMAKE: Braden Shewmake saw his league-best 12-game hitting streak come to an end on Saturday, but the Wylie, TX native is batting .368 (25-for-68) with six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 17 RBI, and 12 runs scored in his last 18 games since June 17. After batting just .099 in May with three extra-base hits, and six RBI, Shewmake hit .264 in June with nine extra-base hits, 15 RBI.

RIJO MANIA: M-Braves utility man Wendell Rijo has six home runs over his last 13 games, and is currently on his second eight-game hitting streak. Over the streak, the Dominican native is batting .433 with a double, three home runs, seven RBI, eight runs, four walks, and .514 OBP.

THE PRIDE OF POWDER SPRINGS: Trey Harris has hit in eight of his last nine games, and over his last 24 games since June 8, the Powder Springs, GA native is batting .313 with two doubles, three home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs, five walks, and .362 OBP.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Shea Langeliers ranks among the league leaders in home runs (T-1st, 14), slugging (1st, .539), OPS (2nd, .876), extra-base hits (T-10th, 19), RBI's (T-8th, 29) and total bases (T-8th, 89). Justin Dean ranks among the leaders in stolen bases (1st, 17), and OBP (6th, .373). Braden Shewmake ranks among the leaders in triples (T-4th, 3) and RBI (T-10th, 28). Drew Lugbauer ranks among the leaders in OBP (2nd, .402), OPS (3rd, .869), batting (10th, .281), and slugging (7th, .474). Trey Harris is T-8th in hits (51). Greyson Jenista is T-6th in walks (29). Brandon White is T-3rd in saves (7). Odalvi Javier ranks among the league leaders in ERA (4th, 3.10), opponent's batting AVG (4th, .201), and WHIP (7th, 1.16).

RECORD MONTH OF JUNE: The M-Braves went 18-8 in June, the most wins during the month in club history (previous, 17, 2008. The most wins in a single month in M-Braves history was 21 during May 2014.

LEADING THE LEAGUE IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, are T-3rd in MiLB, with a 3.30 ERA. The 209 runs allowed, are the 3rd-fewest in MiLB this season. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 29 home run balls, which is 2nd-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.13 ERA, ranking 5th in all of minor league baseball.

- The M-Braves lead the Double-A South and are T-2nd in Double-A baseball with a .982 fielding percentage, just 37 errors in 59 games.

DON'T RUN ON SHEA: Shea Langeliers is 19-for-37 in catching opposing base stealers, 51%. His 19 caught stealings are T-1st in MiLB, while 9 double plays and 39 assists are first among catchers in minor league baseball.

67 HOME RUNS ON THE YEAR: The M-Braves have 67 home runs so far this season, in 59 games, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South. Of the 255 runs scored this season, 104 have come via the home run ball.

- The M-Braves are over halfway to the 2019 total (in 139 games) of 87 and have surpassed the total hit at Trustmark Park in 2019 (28 in 70 games) with 30 (35 games). The most home runs in club history were 97 in 2017. The Braves are on pace for 137 home runs in 120.

PLAYOFFS?!?: At the Double-A, High-A, and Low-A levels, the top two teams in each league will compete in a best-of-5 championship series, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 21. The two teams from each league will be determined by best full-season winning percentage, regardless of division.

KINGHAM NAMED DOUBLE-A SOUTH PITCHER OF THE MONTH: Braves right-hander Nolan Kingham led the league in innings pitched (32.2) and went 3-0 with a 0.83 ERA in five starts. He held opponents to a .193 batting average and had a streak of 27 scoreless innings when he was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on June 29. Kingham, 24, was selected by Atlanta in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Texas.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the fifth inning on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature 10 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), RHP Bryce Elder (#16), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (17), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), RHP Spencer Strider (20), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

