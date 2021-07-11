Series Finale Between Smokies & Lookouts Postponed
July 11, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
CHATTANOOGA, TN - Sunday afternoon's game between the Tennessee Smokies and Chattanooga Lookouts from AT&T Field has been postponed. The make up date for Saturday's and Sunday's games have not yet been announced.
The Smokies return home to begin a six game series with the Mississippi Braves at Smokies Stadium on Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7 PM. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.
Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium is Taco Tuesday. Tickets for the entire M-Braves series are available and can be purchased online, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.
