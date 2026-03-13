Summit Credit Union and LOVB Madison Announce Partnership

Published on March 13, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Madison News Release







MADISON, Wis. - Summit Credit Union, a member-owned financial cooperative, is proud to announce a partnership with LOVB Madison Volleyball. Summit is now the official credit union of the professional women's team.

Summit's partnership with LOVB Madison reflects a shared commitment to women's empowerment. Summit has focused on supporting women and their financial well-being for two decades. In 2023, Summit launched its "Equity in Money™" initiative, which is about increasing financial security for everyone and helping women close the retirement savings gap.

"We are proud to support the women athletes of LOVB Madison," said Kim Sponem, CEO and President of Summit Credit Union. "With so few leagues where women athletes are paid to play, this partnership feels especially meaningful when Summit can sponsor an organization that is helping advance equity in opportunity and money in women's sports."

Women are often overlooked in paid sports, and elevating financial security deeply resonates with Summit's mission. LOVB is creating opportunities for women athletes through visibility, leadership and professional advancement.

"Summit Credit Union has made an impact on the Madison community, particularly through its commitment to supporting and empowering women," said Amanda Fusci, Senior Manager Brand Partnerships, on behalf of LOVB Madison. "That focus aligns naturally with the spirit of what we're building in Madison, and we value the opportunity to collaborate in ways that positively impact our shared community."

The partnership includes an on-court logo, in-stadium LED signage, digital features, social media content and athlete appearance opportunities.

For more information, visit SummitCreditUnion.com or call 608-243-5000 or 800-236-5560.







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