LOVB Madison Coach Matt Fuerbringer to Join USAV After 2026 Pro Season

Published on February 23, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Madison News Release







Madison, Wisc. - USA Volleyball recently announced that LOVB Madison head coach Matt Fuerbringer has been hired as Head Coach of the U.S. Men's Beach National Team. Fuerbringer will finish the 2026 League One Volleyball pro season as the Head Coach of LOVB Madison.

"We couldn't be happier for Matt as he steps into the role of Head of the National Team Beach Program with USA Volleyball," said LOVB Director of Sport, Tom Hogan. "He is a true champion of the sport, of LOVB and of our youth-to-pro ecosystem. He has impacted every level of the game throughout his career, with tenure as USA Men's Olympic assistant coach, five years developing young athletes as a coach with LOVB Club Mizuno Long Beach (now Rockstar Volleyball), and then as head coach of the pro team LOVB Madison. As we look ahead to the LA 2028 Olympics, we thank Matt for all he has contributed to LOVB and look forward to seeing the impact he'll have on the USA National Team Beach Program."

While Matt will be leaving LOVB Madison after the 2026 Pro season, he'll continue to serve as director and owner of Team Rockstar, the boys division of Rockstar Volleyball.

"Serving as the first head coach in LOVB Madison history has been one of the great honors of my career. From day one, our goal was to build more than a team, we set out to build a culture and a foundation that the city of Madison could be proud of," said head coach Matt Fuerbringer, "I'm incredibly grateful to our athletes and staff for their work, belief, and courage to blaze new trails for the next generation of women's volleyball players. As I step away at the end of this season, my focus is on finishing strong and honoring what we've built together. Madison will always mean a great deal to me."







