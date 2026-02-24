Eye-Popping Numbers Earn Thompson, Carlini Player of the Week Nods

Published on February 23, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







A pair of League One Volleyball's Founding Athletes earned weekly honors after tremendous showings while leading their respective teams to big wins last week.

Offensive Player of the Week: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

Jordan Thompson erupted for 52 kills in just eight sets last week, averaging 6.5 per set. She posted a blistering .422 attack efficiency and added two aces and four blocks for 58 total points, the second-best two-match scoring performance in league history.

Landing 26 kills in both matches played, she twice tied for second place on LOVB's single-match kills list. Due to Thompson's offensive firepower, Houston beat LOVB Salt Lake in four sets on the road February 21.

This is the Minneapolis, Minnesota native's second Player of the Week award this season.

Thompson leads the league in total points, total kills, points per set, and kills per set so far in 2026 after doing the same in all four categories last year.

Defensive Player of the Week: Lauren Carlini, Setter, LOVB Madison

Lauren Carlini loves to play defense for LOVB Madison, and she proved as much last week by making 33 digs - 3.30 per set - and posting a .767 dig percentage. She also posted a .512 Dig to Create, meaning Madison attackers made good attacks on over half of Carlini's digs.

A true six-rotation setter, Carlini also added one block and four positive touches.

The Aurora, Illinois native made a match-leading 16 digs while also breaking LOVB's assist record with 64 as Madison downed Nebraska in five sets February 22, snapping an eight-match losing streak. She's tallied 126 digs so far this season, tied for third-most in LOVB and the highest tally by a non-libero.

League One Volleyball returns Wednesday, February 25 when defending champion LOVB Austin hosts current league leader LOVB Salt Lake at Austin's H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. LOVB's Match of the Week will begin at 7 p.m. Central/6 p.m. Mountain and air nationwide on USA Network.

Previous LOVB Players of the Week

Offensive Player of the Week

February 16: Onye Ofoegbu, Middle Blocker, LOVB Atlanta

February 9: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

February 2: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Callie Schwarzenbach, Middle Blocker, LOVB Madison

January 12: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week

February 16: Lauren Briseño, Libero, LOVB Houston

February 9: Manami Kojima, LIbero, LOVB Salt Lake

February 2: Ana Carolina da Silva, Middle Blocker, LOVB Nebraska

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Gong Xiangyu, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Madison

January 12: Kotoe Inoue, Libero, LOVB Austin







