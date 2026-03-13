Sasha Selivan Awards the LOVB Foundation Spotlight Grant Through Gatorade

Published on March 13, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







2x Gatorade Massachusetts Volleyball Player of the Year, Sasha Selivan, awarded The LOVB Foundation with $11,000 in grants to help accomplish our mission to increase access and opportunities through volleyball.

Sports have seen a double-digit decline over the past decade, largely due to tighter budgets in communities, but young people that participate in sports are found to be happier, healthier, and better students. As part of Gatorade's commitment to breaking down barriers in sport, every Player of the Year receives a grant to donate to a social impact partner of their choice.

After Selivan won the Gatorade Massachusetts Volleyball Player of the Year award, where she awarded The LOVB Foundation that $1,000 grant, she then submitted a short video to be considered for one of the 12 Spotlight Grants of $10,000.

"As with all Gatorade Player of the Year award winners, Sasha has demonstrated exemplary character," said Cameron Pettigrew, Associate Marketing Manager for Gatorade Player of the Year. "Her short video illustrated the role that The LOVB Foundation has had in fostering that character. Our vision is that organizations like The LOVB Foundation continues to positively impact the kids of the future."

"We are incredibly proud of Sasha Selivan for this well-deserved honor. Her video submission beautifully captured the spirit of using sport as a vehicle for positive change," said Malia Hirschmann, Board President of The LOVB Foundation. "On behalf of the entire LOVB Foundation board, we extend our deepest gratitude to Gatorade and Schwab for this $10,000 Spotlight Grant. This support will directly fuel our mission to empower communities through volleyball, and we can't wait to put it to work."

All 610 Gatorade State Player of the Year recipients are awarded a $1,000 grant to donate to the organization of their choosing. Gatorade State Player of the Year athletes may also submit a short video explaining why the organization they chose is deserving of a Spotlight Grant, which awards an additional $10,000 to give to the organization. To date, Player of the Year winners' grants have totaled more than $6.4 million in grants to winners across more than 2,200 organizations.

Gatorade has a longstanding history of serving athlete communities and its ambition is to continue doing more to create positive change. Most recently, Gatorade announced its Fuel Tomorrow commitment, a multi-year initiative to provide opportunities for everyone to play sports and realize their potential.

To keep up to date on the latest happenings, become a fan of Gatorade Player of the Year on Facebook and follow the conversation on Twitter #GatoradePOY. For more on Gatorade Player of the Year Community Grants, the Gatorade Player of the Year program, including nomination information, a complete list of past winners and the announcement of the Gatorade National Player of the Year, visit PlayerOfTheYear.Gatorade.com.







League One Volleyball Stories from March 13, 2026

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