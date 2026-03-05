Madison Falls in Straight Sets at Home

Published on March 5, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

Madison, Wis. - LOVB Houston swept LOVB Madison (25-14, 25-23, 25-21) in their return to the Alliant Energy Center on Wednesday night.

"To not come out and start the way we started, [to] have an opportunity to get Houston back, and to come out and just look flat to me, I don't understand it," said head coach Matt Fuerbringer, "Winning or losing, it happens. But to me that's the things that we control on our own. And it's nothing to do with Houston."

Houston claimed the first set in dominant fashion, winning 25-14 with 13 kills and four blocks. They continued that momentum into the second and third sets to complete the road sweep, but not without a fight from Madison. The visitors led 50-34 in attacks and 8-5 in blocks against Madison over the three sets.

Jordan Thompson was a steady presence for Houston through all three sets. The opposite earned MVP of the Game after leading both teams in attacks with 17 and points with 18, tacking on an ace for good measure.

Madison was led by Temi Thomas-Ailara with nine kills, two blocks and an ace for 12 points.

"I have faith in this team and in these women," stated head coach Matt Fuerbringer, "I'm hoping that today they go home and watch the match and get a little bit frustrated on some defensive plays. We just got to get after it and do better."

LOVB Madison heads back on the road for their next matchup. They will face LOVB Atlanta at Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion on Saturday, March 7. Tickets are available for purchase and fans can stream the 6 p.m. Central match on Victory+.







