Summer Spotlight Series: Mia Tuaniga

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







2026 brought unforgettable plays and record-breaking moments-and 2027 has even more in store. This offseason, we're building the excitement and energy around the 2027 Major League Volleyball season by celebrating our returning players and newest additions to Indy. This week's Summer Spotlight features Mia Tuaniga, who's entering her second season with Indy Ignite.

The Playmaker

Setter | Long Beach, California | USC

"We have the best fans in the whole league!! Your love for not only the game but the team is a huge reason why we love playing for Indy Ignite and why we were able to make the run that we did!! No place like Indy. "

The Highlight Reel

2x Pac-12 All Conference Team

1,404 Career Assists in Two Professional Seasons

Led Indy Ignite in Assists (1,115), Service Aces (25), and Hitting Percentage (39.5%, min. 100 attempts) in 2026

2026 MLV Most Valuable Player & Setter of the Year

Signed with Indy Ignite in August 2025

Fast Facts

Top Three Match Day Essentials: My Bible, Iced Caramel Latte with Oatmilk from The Well, Banana Uncrustable

Hidden Talent: I can lowkey do finger pushups (don't ask for more than 7 in a row though)

If I wasn't a Setter, I'd be a: DJ

Biggest Influence on My Volleyball Game: My older brothers Josh and Gus and Saeid Marouf, an international setter

Favorite Piece of Clothing I Own: 'ie lavalava

Reality TV Show I'd Be a Contestant On: I'd make my own and call it "Time with the Tuanigas"

Favorite Restaurant to Go to in Fishers: The Well Coffeehouse

Nine91One Volleyball Club

Mia recently co-founded Nine91One Volleyball Club alongside her brothers, Gus and Josh, in her hometown. The competitive youth club strives to develop individuals with a strong character and achieve success through volleyball-both on and off the court.







Major League Volleyball Stories from July 16, 2026

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