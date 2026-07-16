Summer Spotlight Series: Emma Halter
Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)
Indy Ignite News Release
2026 brought unforgettable plays and record-breaking moments-and 2027 has even more in store. This offseason, we're building the excitement and energy around the 2027 Major League Volleyball season by celebrating our returning players and newest additions to Indy. We're starting with Emma Halter, who's entering her second season with Indy Ignite.
The Hometown Kid
Libero | Indianapolis, Indiana | Texas
"Hi Ignite fans! Thank you so much for all of your support and love that you show us out on the court. We could not appreciate you more. We love interacting with y'all and getting to know you, so come out to some more matches during the 2027 season. See you then!"
The Highlight Reel
2023 NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team
2x NCAA National Champion
Totaled 37 Digs and 7 Assists in her First Professional Season
Selected 14th overall in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft by the Indy Ignite
Fast Facts
Top Three Match Day Essentials: Prayer Journal, Toothbrush, Hair Gel
One Thing People May Not Know About Me: I love to go to pilates!
Favorite All-Time Sports Moment: Winning the National Championship in 2022 and 2023 at Texas
Biggest Influence on My Volleyball Game: My sister, Courtney
Favorite Restaurant to Go to in Fishers: 101 Craft Kitchen - so yummy
Pizza Topping that Most People Hate But I Love: Pineapple & Ham
Major League Volleyball Stories from July 16, 2026
- Summer Spotlight Series: Mia Tuaniga - Indy Ignite
- Summer Spotlight Series: Emma Halter - Indy Ignite
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indy Ignite Stories
- Summer Spotlight Series: Mia Tuaniga
- Summer Spotlight Series: Emma Halter
- Indy Ignite Promotes Haley Brightwell to Associate Head Coach
- New Ignite Headquarters, Practice Facility Revealed as Part of Fishers Fieldhouse Development
- Ignite Focus on Continuity, Add Experience for the 2027 Season as MLV Grows to 12 Teams