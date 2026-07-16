Summer Spotlight Series: Emma Halter

Published on July 16, 2026 under Major League Volleyball (MLV)

Indy Ignite News Release







2026 brought unforgettable plays and record-breaking moments-and 2027 has even more in store. This offseason, we're building the excitement and energy around the 2027 Major League Volleyball season by celebrating our returning players and newest additions to Indy. We're starting with Emma Halter, who's entering her second season with Indy Ignite.

The Hometown Kid

Libero | Indianapolis, Indiana | Texas

"Hi Ignite fans! Thank you so much for all of your support and love that you show us out on the court. We could not appreciate you more. We love interacting with y'all and getting to know you, so come out to some more matches during the 2027 season. See you then!"

The Highlight Reel

2023 NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team

2x NCAA National Champion

Totaled 37 Digs and 7 Assists in her First Professional Season

Selected 14th overall in the 2025 Major League Volleyball Draft by the Indy Ignite

Fast Facts

Top Three Match Day Essentials: Prayer Journal, Toothbrush, Hair Gel

One Thing People May Not Know About Me: I love to go to pilates!

Favorite All-Time Sports Moment: Winning the National Championship in 2022 and 2023 at Texas

Biggest Influence on My Volleyball Game: My sister, Courtney

Favorite Restaurant to Go to in Fishers: 101 Craft Kitchen - so yummy

Pizza Topping that Most People Hate But I Love: Pineapple & Ham







Major League Volleyball Stories from July 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.