Sugar Land Holiday Lights Promotional Schedule December 11 to December 17

SUGAR LAND, TX - As the holiday season continues, the 10th annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist continues its run at Constellation Field.

Monday, December 11 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Family Monday and Goodwill Monday

Bundle packs are available which include four Holiday Lights tickets, four hot dogs and four soft drinks or hot chocolates for $54. Additional tickets may be added to Family Monday bundles as well.

For Goodwill Monday, guests can donate their gently used items at Constellation Field or at any participating Goodwill location and receive a free to ticket to Monday night's Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Participating locations can be found here.

Tuesday, December 12 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Silver Bells Night

Seniors age 55 and up receive a ticket discount and can participate in bingo.

Wednesday, December 13 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Center Field Cinema presented by Houston Methodist

It's the second Center Field Cinema presented by Houston Methodist! Fans can take in the wonder of Sugar Land Holiday Lights while enjoying 'The Polar Express' on the Texas-sized video board at Constellation Field.

Thursday, December 14 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Space Cowboys Santa Jersey Giveaway presented by Pepsi

Each of the first 1,000 guests will receive a special Space Cowboys Santa jersey as they enter Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Pepsi. As is the case every night through December 23, Santa is available for photos in his workshop located down the right-field line.

Friday, December 15 from 6 pm to 10 pm - Ladies Night presented by Buff City Soap and 'SNOW'

On Ladies Night presented by Buff City Soap, Kendra Scott shopping will be set up at Sugar Land Holiday Lights. A Kendra Scott necklace add-on is available while supplies last, plus wine tasting add-ons are available for tickets on December 15 which include five wine tastings for $20.

Additionally, 'SNOW' at Sugar Land Holiday Lights returns for the start of a ten-day run from December 15 through December 25.

Saturday, December 16 from 6 pm to 10 pm - Sugar Land Holiday Lights and 'SNOW'

'SNOW' at Sugar Land Holiday Lights continues its ten-day run, featuring two 35-foot-long snow slides and a snow play area located just beyond the center-field gate at Constellation Field. Snow Passes can be added for $10 per person when purchasing tickets online or can be purchased in person at the Regions Bank Ticket Office or the Bud Light Ice House in center field.

Sunday, December 17 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Orion Sugar Land Holiday Ornament Giveaway and Lights and Leashes presented by Hollywood Feed

The first 500 guests will receive a special Orion Sugar Land Holiday Light ornament as they enter Constellation Field. For Lights and Leashes presented by Hollywood Feed, attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs for a Sunday stroll through Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Dogs do not require a ticket, but owners will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

Tickets for Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist start at just $12 and Military discounts are available for all Sugar Land Holiday Lights dates. The full list of promotions and tickets can be found online at SugarLandHolidayLights.com.

