Sugar Land Holiday Lights First Full Week Promotions

SUGAR LAND, TX - The first full week of Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist continues at Constellation Field from November 21 through November 26.

Tuesday, November 21 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Silver Bells Night

Seniors age 55 and up receive a ticket discount and can participate in bingo.

Wednesday, November 22 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Teacher Appreciation Night

As a 'thank you' to teachers, a free ticket to Sugar Land Holiday Lights is available to all teachers with proof of a teacher email, plus a discount on additional tickets purchased. Teachers can claim their free ticket here, and if they have an issue can contact the Regions Bank Ticket Office at (281) 240-4487.

Wine tasting add-ons are also available which include five tastings for $20. Wine tastings can be selected at checkout at SugarLandHolidayLights.com/tickets.

Thursday, November 23 from 6 pm to 10 pm - Thanksgiving Night

Sugar Land Holiday Lights is open on Thanksgiving Night as a way to conclude your holiday festivities.

Friday, November 24 from 6 pm to 10 pm

With cooler temperatures in the forecast, stay warm with smores, available at the fire pits at the Bud Light Icehouse in right field every night during Sugar Land Holiday Lights.

Saturday, November 25 from 6 pm to 10 pm

Santa Claus is on hand at Constellation Field for photographs in his workshop located near the right-field corner as he is every night until December 23.

Sunday, November 26 from 6 pm to 9 pm - Lights and Leashes presented by Hollywood Feed

Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs for a Sunday stroll through Sugar Land Holiday Lights. Dogs do not require a ticket, but owners will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

Note that Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist will be closed on Monday, November 27, the only day during the events 45-day run that Sugar Land Holiday Lights is closed.

Tickets for Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Houston Methodist start at just $12 and Military discounts are available for all Sugar Land Holiday Lights dates. The full list of promotions and tickets can be found online at SugarLandHolidayLights.com.

