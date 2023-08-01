Sugar Land Back at Constellation Field to Take on Rainiers

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, return to Constellation Field for a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, from Tuesday, August 1 through Sunday, August 6.

Prospect Watch (Organizational Ranking by MLB Pipeline):

Space Cowboys: OF Pedro León (#5), OF Justin Dirden (#6), RHP Spencer Arrighetti (#8), RHP Misael Tamarez (#10), INF Joe Perez (#13) & RHP Shawn Dubin (#22)

Rainiers: INF Ryan Bliss (#14) & OF Zach DeLoach (#26)

Tuesday, August 1 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 pm

The homestand kicks off with $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas throughout the night.

On Silver Stars Tuesday presented by United HealthCare, fans 55 and older who are Silver Star members receive a free drink coupon for a small soda to Tuesday's game, a free baseball bingo card and more all at a discounted rate. Silver Star Memberships can be purchased online here or over the phone at (281) 240-4487.

Additionally, it's Kids Eat Free Tuesday, where all kids 12-and-under receive a voucher good for a hot dog and drink at the gates.

RHP Spenser Watkins gets the start for the Space Cowboys against Rainiers' LHP Tommy Milone.

Wednesday, August 2 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 pm

Sugar Land continues their series against the Rainiers with Dollar Hot Dog Night presented by Texas Chili on Wednesday night, with $1 hot dogs at Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any remaining Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

RHP Ronel Blanco is scheduled to toe the slab for Sugar Land opposite RHP Marcus Walden for Tacoma.

Thursday, August 3 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 pm

As part of Copa de la Diversion, the Space Cowboys will play as the 'Dulces de Sugar Land' presented by H-E-B with special uniforms, street tacos from H-E-B and Agua Frescas available at the first-base food court tent.

On Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union, teachers can receive a complimentary lower bowl ticket and add on discounted tickets with proof of a teacher's email.

On Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights, fans can enjoy $4 Bud Light drafts and sodas, along with $6 Eureka Heights 12 oz cans.

It's also Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed where fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to take in the game from the Grassland area. Dogs do not need a ticket but owners will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

RHP Shawn Dubin is the scheduled starter for Thursday night with RHP Spencer Arrighetti slated to piggyback with Dubin while the Rainiers are scheduled to throw RHP Adam Oller.

Friday, August 4 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 pm

It's the final World Series Ring giveaway of the year on Friday when the first 3,000 fans receive an Alex Bregman Replica World Series Ring presented by Assured Flow Solutions. Gates open at 5:00 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Additionally, it's Boy Scout Night presented by Texas Parks & Wildlife Magazine, as well as 811 Night.

After the contest it's another Freddy's Fireworks Friday presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show.

Sugar Land is scheduled to start RHP Jairo Solis against Tacoma RHP Darren McCaughan.

Saturday, August 5 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 pm

Western Weekend kicks off with a Space Cowboys Western Jersey giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Regions Bank. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Constellation Field will also be hosting 4H/FFA Night presented by Brookside Equipment. On the mound, RHP Misael Tamarez is scheduled to start while the Rainiers have not named a starter.

Sunday, August 6 vs. Tacoma @ 6:05 pm:

The homestand concludes on Sunday with the final day of Western Weekend, featuring a Space Cowboys Belt Buckle Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Brookside Equipment. Gates open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

On Orion's Kids Days, all kids can participate in pregame catch on the field, get pregame player autographs and enjoy postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children.

Available every Sunday are Family Four Pack tickets, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

RHP Spenser Watkins is scheduled to start in the finale for Sugar Land, while Tacoma has not named a starter.

