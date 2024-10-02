Stunning: Introducing a Redesigned NWSL Shield, Handcrafted by Tiffany & Co.

October 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video







Introducing a redesigned NWSL Shield and NWSL Regular Season MVP trophy, handcrafted by Tiffany & Co.

