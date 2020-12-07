Studer Community Institute Gingerbread House Competition Offers $5K in Prizes

Pensacola, FL - The Studer Community Institute's Gingerbread House Competition is back in 2020 with its biggest prize pool ever! Over $5,000 in prizes will be available to local bakers, artists, or anyone with some gingerbread, frosting, and creativity!

"We're thrilled to bring the popular SCI Gingerbread House Competition back to Pensacola in 2020," Brittani Hunter of the Studer Community Institute said. "We look forward to this competition each year, as the creativity and talent of our community is always astounding and it's the perfect way to enjoy some holiday cheer."

Interested participants may register to compete at this link by 10 AM on Thursday, December 10. A $15 registration fee to benefit SCI Early Learning is required to compete. To be eligible for the cash prizes, participants must be 18+. Contest rules and design requirements may be found at the registration link.

On Saturday, December 12, a full day of family fun will be offered at the Studer Community Institute Building in downtown Pensacola and local citizens will be able to help choose the winner of the gingerbread competition. The festivities will begin at 10:00 AM and include visits with Santa and Kazoo, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos mascot, live music with the Emerald Coast Honors Orchestra, games on the plaza, and refreshments. Guests will be able to view all of the gingerbread houses and vote for their favorite by making small cash donations to SCI Early Learning. Winners will be announced at 4:00 PM to conclude the event.

The following prizes will be awarded:

Judges Prizes

1st Place: $3500

2nd Place: $1,000

3rd Place: $500

People's Choice

1st Place: $250 Bodacious Gift Card

2nd Place: $100 Bodacious Gift Card

3rd Place: $50 Bodacious Gift Card

The Studer Community Institute Building is located at 220 West Garden Street in downtown Pensacola.

