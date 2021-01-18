Students Can Win Ceremonial First Pitch in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Black History Month upcoming, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are asking students what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech means to them. The club's essay contest will reward the winning students with free tickets for their entire class to attend a Jumbo Shrimp regular season game at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The Jumbo Shrimp's essay contest is open to all K-12 students in Duval County, Clay County and St. Johns County. Submissions will be divided into three categories (Grades K-5, 6-8 and 9-12, respectively). The contest will begin on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19. All entries should be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, February 19 to win@jaxshrimp.com, and must include the student's name, age, grade and school.

Following the submission process, each category will have their respective winners notified by email and announced on Friday, February 26.

For any questions regarding the Jumbo Shrimp's Dr. King "I Have A Dream" speech essay contest, please contact Director of Community Relations Andrea Williams at andrea@jaxshrimp.com.

