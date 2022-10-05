Stu Pederson Named Second Ever Manager of Range Riders

Flathead Valley, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders will have a new head man for the 2023 season, as Stu Pederson will take the reins as the second manager in Glacier history.

Pederson served as an assistant coach for the Range Riders this past season, helping guide the team to a successful second half, including a 17-12 record at home and a five-game home win streak to finish off the season.

The 62-year-old Pederson has spent his entire life around the game of baseball. After being drafted in the ninth round of the 1981 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of USC, he debuted with the Single-A Lodi Dodgers, hitting a home run in his first pro at bat. His first pro season ended with a walk-off home run that gave Lodi the 1981 California League Championship.

Pederson spent 12 seasons in the minors appearing in nearly 1,300 games. He batted .292 with a .389 on-base percentage and a .441 slugging percentage, with 90 home runs and 73 stolen bases in 4,137 at bats, and pitched 7 innings. From 1988 to 1992 he played in 473 games with the Syracuse Chiefs, then an affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. In 2012 he was inducted into the Syracuse Chiefs Wall of Fame.

After finishing his playing career Pederson entered the coaching ranks, initially heading up his alma mater, Palo Alto High School before moving over to Cupertino High School. He also coached in summer collegiate leagues such as Alaska and Northwood League.

"This year was a learning experience, and we went through some growing pains," Pederson said. "Once we made changes and adjustments to some player personnel then we were able to compete in the second half. But going forward, I'm not here to just try and compete in the league. Missoula was the top team last year, and we want to say, how are we gonna beat them?"

He and his wife Shelley have four children. Their oldest son Champ is a motivational speaker and advocate for those with down syndrome. Their daughter Jacey played college soccer at UCLA, appearing in 55 games for the Bruins. Younger sons Joc and Tyger, like their dad, were each drafted by the Dodgers after successful amateur baseball careers. Joc made his MLB debut in 2014 and is currently finishing up his ninth year in the bigs after being named an all-star for the San Fransisco Giants this year. Tyger is currently a hitting coach for the Springfield Cardinals (AA affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals).

