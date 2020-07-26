Streaking Drillers Ege Victoria 2-1

Tulsa, OK - Game two of Tulsa's three-game series with Victoria was dominated by pitching Saturday night as the two teams combined for only nine hits. The Drillers were held to just four hits, but they managed to push across two runs. It proved to be enough as the bullpen was outstanding, allowing Tulsa to secure a 2-1 win over the Generals in Texas Collegiate League action.

The victory was actually the sixth in the row for Tulsa, but the standings will show only a two-game streak. The Drillers were officially handed two forfeited losses for the two games they did not play in Frisco earlier this week.

Despite the forfeits, the Drillers remain in second place in the North Division standings of the TCL, just one-half game behind the first place Amarillo Sod Squad. Tulsa is one-half game in front of the Amarillo Sod Dogs for the second and final playoff berth and 1 1/2 games in front of Frisco.

Saturday's game with the Generals had pitcher's duel written on it from the outset as it began with three scoreless innings. Control issues finally helped both teams get on the scoreboard in the fourth inning.

Pitcher Riley Boyd picked up the win Saturday, becoming Tulsa's first three-game winner. (Rich Crimi)

TIn the top of the fourth, Josh Elvir greeted Tulsa reliever Riley Boyd with a leadoff single. Three wild pitches by the Western Kentucky hurler brought Elvir home with the game's first run.

Generals starting pitcher Zac Leigh breezed through the first three innings, allowing only one hit. But, after a leadoff strikeout in the top of the fourth, a walk and a base hit put a pair of runners on base. After a fly out, Leigh hit a batter to load the bases and then issued consecutive walks to Cade Cabbiness and Max Hewitt to force home two runs and give the Drillers a 2-1 lead.

It would be the only offensive output of the night, as the bullpens dominated the final innings.

Former University of Arkansas right-hander Trey Valka held the Drillers without a run and to just two hits over the final 4.1 innings.

Three Drillers relievers combined to blank the Generals on just one hit over the final five innings. The final eight outs of the game for Victoria came on strikeouts by Tulsa pitchers.

TULSA HITTERS: Alec Sanchez was responsible for half of Tulsa's four hits, finishing 2-4 with a run scored and a stolen base. It was his team-leading 10th steal of the year.

Adam Naigle and Jamal O'Guinn had one hit each in the victory.

The four hits for the Drillers were just one above the season low of three.

TULSA PITCHERS: OSU's Kale Davis made his fourth start of the season and blanked the Generals in his three-inning outing. Davis allowed three hits and one walk while striking out two. He also picked a runner off base. The three scoreless frames lowered his season ERA to 0.71.

After Boyd worked the fourth inning in relief of Davis, Bryce Osmond pitched the next three innings, blanking the Generals on just one hit. He did match a season high with two walks issued, while striking out four.

ORU's Adam Scoggins turned in impressive performance, striking out all four batters he faced. The lefthander struck out the side in the eighth and the leadoff man in the ninth.

North Carolina Central right-hander Austin Vernon closed out the game to pick up his first save. He sandwiched a walk with a pair of strikeouts to seal the victory.

Boyd was credited with the win to improve his season record to 3-0. He becomes Tulsa's first pitcher to reach three wins on the year.

UP NEXT: The Drillers will host the Generals again on Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field in what will be the final regular season home game for Tulsa. First pitch is now scheduled for 1:00 p.m. The Drillers will close the regular season with six games in Amarillo, three each against the Sod Squad and Sod Dogs.

Tickets for Sunday's finale are available online.The game can also be viewed online with a subscription to TCL-TV.

The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Victoria - RHP Deryk Serbantez (0-0, 2.51 ERA) or TBA

Tulsa - LHP Colton Williams (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

