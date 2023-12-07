Storm Chasers Highlight 2023 Community Service Efforts

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers and Chasers Charities have announced highlights of the community service efforts achieved during the 2023 season.

In a year which saw an increase in community service opportunities, the Storm Chasers were excited about continuing to build upon recent successes as well as increasing the team's presence in the community. Through their efforts, the Omaha Storm Chasers front office and players committed over 518 hours in volunteering at over 50 community organizations within the Omaha Metro.

The Chasers' efforts allowed $19,435 in grants to be awarded to local non-profit youth baseball and softball organizations for field and facility improvements. The Chasers were also able to raise $20,335 for four local non-profit partners through the jersey auctions during select games in the 2023 season.

"The continued focus on the community by our staff members is meaningful and fulfilling," Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro said. "Living and working in the Omaha Metro is a blessing for each of us and we look forward to an even more impactful 2024."

The 2023 season once again saw fans get involved in important causes. 5,713 cans of non-perishable food were donated through the Hy-Vee Canned Food Sunday promotion and $11,000 was raised for the Ronald McDonald House Charities through the Leonard Management McDonald's and Woodhouse Auto Family Hurl the Pearl promotion, where fans purchase softie baseballs to be thrown into the back of a truck driven around the field.

Additional highlights include raising $8,575 through the Chasers Charities garage sales, two $1,000 scholarships through the Jackie Robinson Athletic Scholarship presented by Weitz Company, $9,440 donated to Playsmart via the Werner Enterprises RBI promotion, and $2,080 donated to Operation Ride Home through a partnership with Jack Daniel's, Republic National Distributing and OVG Hospitality.

Storm Chasers mascots also spent 260 hours in the community, including United Way 100-year Celebrations, branches of the Omaha Public Library and other area libraries, school visits for Read Across America Week and other events around the Omaha Metro.

