Bats and Ali Center Unveil Limited Edition Muhammad Ali Bobblehead

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats, in partnership with the Muhammad Ali Center, today unveiled a limited edition Muhammad Ali bobblehead as part of a press conference in the "Train with Ali" exhibit at the Ali Center. The bobblehead is an exclusive gift available to anyone purchasing a Bats season ticket package of five games or more for 2024. As part of the Bats' partnership with the Ali Center, a portion of each ticket package including a bobblehead will be donated back to the center.

"Muhammad loved the Bats, and I continue to cheer them on as a great representation of our city's rich athletic history," said Lonnie Ali. "We love baseball, and especially the Bats. I fondly remember visits we made to the locker room to meet young players and how much it meant to them, and us. I hope fans young and old come out, support the Center and the Team, and learn why this team means so much to our family and the City of Ali."

"We are truly grateful for the unwavering dedication of the Bats to the Muhammad Ali Center," added Ali Center President and CEO Marilyn Jackson. "Their consistent involvement in every Ali Festival showcases their commitment to the Ali Center. Thanks to the efforts led by Greg Galiette and the Bats organization, proceeds from this campaign will play a pivotal role in supporting our teen programs, which are free to the community."

In addition, special edition Muhammad Ali-themed hats are available now in the Bats Team Store. A portion of each hat sold will also be donated back to the Ali Center. The hats are white with a black bill and feature Louisville across the front in black, invoking memories of the Champ's iconic ring trunks.

"We're grateful to our friends at the Ali Center and to Lonnie for helping make this tribute to The Champ possible," said Bats President Greg Galiette. "Our team is also happy to be able to send some of the proceeds from the bobblehead, as well as the hat, back to the Center. Muhammad loved baseball and the Bats and it was always a thrill to see our players in awe during his visits to the clubhouse."

The Bats will once again host an Ali Festival Night in 2024 to help kick off the slate of events celebrating the life and legacy of The Greatest. A promotional schedule with the finalized date, as well as all 2024 game promotions will be available soon.

Bobbleheads will be exclusive gifts to fans who purchase any ticket package of five games or more. Buddy's Best Five features five top promotions for the 2024 season, beginning with Opening Night on Friday, March 29 vs. Indianapolis at 7:15 p.m.

For more information about any Bats ticket package, including Buddy's Best Five, fans can visit BatsBaseball.com or call the Bats front office at (502) 212-2287.

