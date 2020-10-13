Stockton Ports Announce 2021 Deposit Campaign

STOCKON, CA - The Stockton Ports announced today that $100 priority deposits may be placed to reserve ticket plans, suite rentals, and group outings for the 2021 season. Individuals or companies interested in becoming a new Season Ticket Member or interested in hosting a ballpark outing may place a deposit of $100 to secure their spot in line for priority seat and date selection for the 2021 season at Banner Island Ballpark.

The Ports will offer full season and half season memberships as well as 12 and 8 game Mini Plans. Brand new for 2021, the Ports will introduce a 25-game undated voucher plan.

Ports full and half season ticket membership benefits include a flexible ticket exchange policy, digital tickets, 15% off the Ports team store year-round, exclusive membership events, discounted parking, early entrance to the ballpark, the same seat for all Ports games, and much more.

Additionally, the Ports have introduced the Stockton Bullpen Bulletin to partner with local community businesses during the current pandemic. The Ports intend to highlight local partners on the Ports website as we re-open Stockton together.

For those interested in placing your deposit for the 2021 season or would like more information, please visit Stocktonports.com or call the Ports' front office at 209-644-1900. The 2021 Stockton Ports Schedule will be announced at a later date.

