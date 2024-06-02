Stingers, Rattlers Face-Off as Both Teams Look to Remain Undefeated

June 2, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Edmonton Stingers News Release







The Edmonton Stingers host the Saskatchewan Rattlers in their home opener Sunday as both teams aim to keep their undefeated seasons alive.

The game begins at 4:00 p.m. MT / 6:00 p.m. ET at Edmonton EXPO Centre, with live coverage available on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+, Courtside 1891 (outside of North America) and on the CEBL mobile app available for iOS and Android devices. The game will also be televised on Game+ in Canada and NLSE in the United States.

The Stingers are coming off an 81-77 victory against the Montreal Alliance. Guard Davion Warren exploded for 30 points on 73 per cent shooting. Warren knocked down four triples and snagged three rebounds as well.

Edmonton's defence was one of the main factors in securing the victory against the Alliance, recording 11 steals and forcing Montreal to turn the ball over 20 times.

As for Saskatchewan, they posted a dominant 98-86 win against Vancouver their last time out. Jalen Harris led the way for the Rattlers with 27 points on 50 per cent shooting, nine assists, six rebounds, and two steals.

Saskatchewan also had great performances from Elijah Harkless, Maurice Calloo, and Grant Basile in the win over the Bandits, scoring 19 points a piece.

The Rattlers locked up on defence, causing the Bandits to shoot 34 per cent from the field and 27 per cent from beyond the arc.

A matchup to look out for

Fans will have their hands full Sunday with a clash between two dynamic guards in Davion Warren and Jalen Harris.

Harris has been on a tear this season, averaging 27 points per game, six assists and three rebounds. He was key in the comeback win against Montreal, and his ability to stretch the floor and catch fire quickly is on another level.

Davion Warren has been fantastic for the Stingers, averaging 19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. Warren can do it on both sides of the floor, knocking down shots on one side and locking up on the other.

2023 season series

The teams faced off three times in 2023 with the Stingers winning two of the three matchups against the Rattlers.

