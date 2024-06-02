Copeland's 28 Points Helps Bandits Cruise to 100-74 Victory Over Surge

June 2, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release









Vancouver Bandits battle the Calgary Surge

Zach Copeland poured in 28 points to lead the Vancouver Bandits (3-1) over the Calgary Surge (0-3) 100-74 on Saturday night.

Copeland continued his hot start for the Bandits, knocking down six shots from beyond the arc on 46 per cent shooting, and adding two rebounds and two seals in the win.

