Copeland's 28 Points Helps Bandits Cruise to 100-74 Victory Over Surge
June 2, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Zach Copeland poured in 28 points to lead the Vancouver Bandits (3-1) over the Calgary Surge (0-3) 100-74 on Saturday night.
Copeland continued his hot start for the Bandits, knocking down six shots from beyond the arc on 46 per cent shooting, and adding two rebounds and two seals in the win.
Images from this story
|
Vancouver Bandits battle the Calgary Surge
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...
Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 2, 2024
- Stingers Defeat Rattlers 93-77 to Remain Undefeated - Edmonton Stingers
- Alliance Earn First Win over Honey Badgers in Franchise History with 95-77 Victory - Montreal Alliance
- Stingers, Rattlers Face-Off as Both Teams Look to Remain Undefeated - Edmonton Stingers
- Alliance Continue Search for First Win against Honey Badgers - Montreal Alliance
- Copeland's 28 Points Helps Bandits Cruise to 100-74 Victory Over Surge - CEBL
- Teddy Allen Scores 27 Points as Sea Bears Top Winless BlackJacks 93-80 - CEBL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.