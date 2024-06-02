Teddy Allen Scores 27 Points as Sea Bears Top Winless BlackJacks 93-80
June 2, 2024 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release
Teddy Allen shook off a rough shooting night to score 27 points, including six in Target Score Time alone, as the Winnipeg Sea Bears (2-1) used stout fourth-quarter defence to cruise past the Ottawa BlackJacks (0-3) 93-80 Saturday night at Canada Life Centre.
Allen, who came into Saturday's contest averaging a league-best 40.5 points per game, saw his scoring average drop to 36 per night, but he had to work for what he got, going 8-of-19 from the floor and without a three-pointer made until he drilled a couple of difficult threes in Target Score Time, finishing 2-for-7 from distance.
