Step up to the Plate at Fluor Field on October 3

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive, in partnership with The Blood Connection and Prisma Health, announced today an upcoming community blood and convalescent plasma donation drive at Fluor Field on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Starting at 10 a.m. and running until 6 p.m., the community outreach will be collecting whole blood donations as well as convalescent plasma, with each donation at the event including complimentary COVID-19 antibody testing as well as a $20 VISA gift card.

Face coverings are required to donate at Fluor Field.

The Blood Connection has an urgent need for all blood types as well as convalescent plasma, a blood product that can help those battling COVID-19. Research has shown that antibodies in the plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients can be transfused to aid in the recovery of current COVID-19 patients.

If you have tested positive and recovered from COVID-19 (and have been symptom free for at least 14 days) or have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, you may be eligible to donate convalescent plasma.

"We have seen the power of what can happen when a community comes together through this pandemic. We're hoping that enthusiasm to help others continues at this community blood drive during our urgent need for blood donations," said Partnerships and Media Coordinator for The Blood Connection, Allie Van Dyke. "The Blood Connection is the exclusive blood provider for all Upstate hospitals, so blood donors are directly helping their neighbors."

"We see firsthand the need for convalescent plasma in the Upstate and are proud to participate in this community event," said Wendell James. MD, chief clinical officer for Prisma Health-Upstate. "Convalescent plasma remains one of the most effective treatments we have to treat patients with COVID-19. Given early in the course of the disease, it can help lessen the severity of complications and illness in many patients. We ask that everyone who has recovered from COVID-19 please consider donating this potential life saver."

To help manage attendance, reservations for blood donations are encouraged but not required. You can register for the Blood Drive and get additional event information by visiting GreenvilleDrive.com/blooddrive.

Please note, if you wish to donate plasma, please call 864/751-1168 to schedule a specific appointment.

In addition to the donation events, Greenville Drive will offer various community and family fun activities at Fluor Field on October 3. College football will be shown all day on the 28'x50' DriveVision video board (South Carolina vs. Florida at noon; Alabama vs. Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m.), enter to win great prizes and more.

Participants are required to wear masks and must maintain social distance throughout the event.

Fluor Field concessions stands will also be open serving your ballpark favorites, including delicious hot dogs, burgers and ice-cold drinks. Drive mascot Reedy Rip'It will also be on hand for pictures and to provide great prizes to lucky stadium visitors throughout the day.

"Helping and impacting our community in whatever way we can is such a key component to how we take the Drive to market," said Greenville Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. "We're thrilled to host this blood and convalescent plasma drive event at Fluor Field with long-time partners Blood Connection and Prisma Health to help provide life-saving supplies for people throughout our community. We appreciate everyone in the community coming together and giving back in whatever way they can."

