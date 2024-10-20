Steel Drop One-Goal Decision to Des Moines

October 20, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - In a game that featured four ties over three periods, the Chicago Steel (4-7-0- 0, 8 pts.) dropped their fifth consecutive game as the Des Moines Buccaneers (2-7-0-0, 2 pts.) recorded their first win since Sept. 19, 5-4 Sunday afternoon at Fox Valley Ice Arena. Teddy Mutryn scored his second and third goals of the season for Chicago and Aidan Dyer and Tobias Ohman added goals.

Goaltender Jack Parsons made 32 saves in defeat.

It was a busy start to Sunday's matinee with five goals scored between the two teams in the first period.

It took the Steel just 14 ticks of the clock to get on the board as Aidan Dyer set up the first goal by fighting through a check inside the attacking zone and flung a shot on goal. The rebound kicked out and the Buccaneers attempted to clear, but Mutryn got there first to deposit the first goal of the game.

The Buccaneers responded quickly, tying the game just over a minute later when a Steel turnover in the offensive zone resulted in a two-on-one chance the other way. Ryan Seelinger carried through on the right wing and deked to change his shot angle before sending a wrist shot past Parsons.

Des Moines shocked Chicago with another score 1:17 later after Johnny Conlin fired a picturesque pass cross-ice to Dylan Moran who uncorked a one-timer past Parsons, making it 2-1 Des Moines.

Chicago took advantage of another wacky play around the Des Moines goal crease after Mutryn got a shot away to the left of Buccaneers goaltender Max Weilandt. The opposing netminder made the initial stop, but Dyer swept in and punched the rebound home to tie the game at two.

The Steel got a massive shot to the arm with a score in the last second of the opening frame.

The Buccaneers tried to clear the puck up the right wall and out to end the period, but Noah Lapointe intercepted it and fired a shot that deflected off of a skater and trickled to Mutryn, who scored his second of the game to take a 3-2 lead with one second on the clock.

The defensive-minded Buccaneers started the second period looking for vengeance after the late strike by the Steel and did just that, as Yaroslav Bryzgalov nearly mirrored Mutryn's efforts from the first with a goal 44 seconds into the period to tie the game again, this time at three.

Chicago went to its first power play of the game later in the frame and looked to build on Saturday's power play goal which ended a six-game drought.

A clearing attempt by Des Moines ricocheted off Chris Reiniger and stayed in, allowing the Steel to continue pushing with time left. Reiniger kept the puck at the point and sent a pass across to Ohman near the right circle who sent a blistering one-timer past Weilandt to give Chicago a 4-3 lead.

Des Moines stayed in the fight and struck just 35 seconds into the third period to tie it at four on a power play goal. Andrew Clarke sauced a perfect pass to Aiden Grossklaus who rifled a shot in from the left circle.

The Buccaneers took their second and final lead at 15:10 of the third when Brittan Alstead capitalized on a Steel turnover and whistled a sharp angle shot from just inside the left faceoff circle over the left shoulder of Parsons. The goal put Des Moines ahead for good and solidified the 5-4 win.

Chicago will head to Muskegon to take on the Lumberjacks next weekend on Friday, Oct. 25 at 6:10 pm and Saturday, Oct. 26 at 5:10 pm.

The next home game for the Steel is Saturday, Nov. 2, when Chicago will host the Green Bay Gamblers for 2000s Night at 7:05 pm. The first 500 fans at the game will receive a 25th Season Poster, and all fans are invited to stay after the game for a post-game Skate with the Steel.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Season ticket plans are on sale now, starting at just 5 games for $50. Season ticket plans are built on flexibility as fans have the option of choosing their own games throughout the season with multiple benefits including season ticket gifts and special events.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, October 25 at Muskegon Lumberjacks (6:10 pm CT)

Saturday, October 26 at Muskegon Lumberjacks (5:10 pm CT)

Friday, November 1 at Green Bay Gamblers (7:10 pm CT)

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2024

Steel Drop One-Goal Decision to Des Moines - Chicago Steel

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.