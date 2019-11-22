Staten Island Yankees Announce Free Shirt Fridays & Fireworks Shows for 2020

STATEN ISLAND - New for the 2020 season, the Staten Island Yankees are giving away free t-shirts every Friday game at Richmond County Bank Ballpark at St. George. Fans will have the opportunity to receive one of five unique t-shirts for every Friday night game they attend. It all starts on Friday, June 19th, with our Opening Day t-shirt giveaway presented by Richmond County Savings Bank.

"T-shirt giveaways have been extremely popular the past few years and we wanted to make it a season long promotion," said T.J. Jahn, Staten Island Yankees General Manager. "Our goal is to provide our fans with incredible family affordable entertainment when they attend a game at Richmond County Bank Ballpark and Free Shirt Friday is a great addition."

First pitch for Free Shirt Fridays are at 7 p.m. You can see the full schedule below. Stay tuned throughout the offseason when we reveal the artwork for each shirt.

The Staten Island Yankees are also excited to announce that eight post-game fireworks shows are planned for the 2020 season. There will be a show after Opening Day, Friday, June 19th, and every Saturday home game. First pitch for games with a post-game fireworks show are scheduled for 7 p.m.

Date: Opponent (Affiliate)

Free Shirt Fridays Schedule

Friday June 19th, vs Brooklyn Cyclones (New York Mets)

Presented by: Richmond County Savings Bank

Friday July 17th, vs Tri-City Valleycats (Houston Astros)

Friday July 31st, vs Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Cleveland Indians)

Friday August 21st, vs Connecticut Tigers (Detroit Tigers)

Friday September 4th, vs Tri-City Valleycats (Houston Astros)

Post-Game Fireworks Schedule

Friday June 19th, vs Brooklyn Cyclones (New York Mets)

Presented by: Richmond County Savings Bank

Saturday June 27th, vs Connecticut Tigers (Detroit Tigers)

Saturday July 4th, vs Lowell Spinners (Boston Red Sox)

Saturday July 18th, vs Tri-City Valleycats (Houston Astros)

Saturday July 25th, vs Aberdeen Ironbirds (Baltimore Orioles)

Saturday August 1st, vs Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Cleveland Indians)

Saturday August 8th, vs Auburn Doubledays (Washington Nationals)

Saturday September 5th, vs Brooklyn Cyclones (New York Mets)

The 4 Game Holiday Plan for just $44 is on sale now. Season ticket plans, mini plans, and group tickets are available too. Call us at 718-720-9265 or visit siyanks.com to start planning your summer today!

