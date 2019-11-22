Black Bears 'Black Friday Week' Sale Incudes 30% Off Tickets, Merchandise

November 22, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release





GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The Holidays are right around the corner and the Black Bears are celebrating their other favorite season with great savings on tickets and merchandise at WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

Our Black Friday sale isn't just one day! Fans can log on to WestVirginiaBlackBears.com all week from November 25-29 and save up to 30% on ticket packages and fantastic merchandise options.

This year you can give the gift of great experiences at Monongalia County Ballpark with the release of 10 and 6-game flex packs and the Cooper's Crew Kids Club pack! Complete your gift with the season's hottest merchandise on the Black Bears Official Online Team Store and save 30% off your entire order plus free shipping for domestic orders of $50.00 or more.

Each flex pack includes undated tickets that allow patrons to choose the games they want to attend, including promotional favorites like Star Wars Night and Bark in the Park or bobblehead giveaway dates. Flex packs begin at $63.00 for 6-games (savings of $13.50) and $95.00 for 10-games (savings of $32.50).

In addition to two kids' flex tickets, membership ID and t-shirt, the new and improved Cooper's Crew Kids Club pack now includes a special Black Bears gift for members on their birthday and a 10% discount off every visit to the Bears Den Team Store with valid membership ID card! Membership for Cooper's Crew for the 2020 season is $35.00.

All ticket vouchers may be redeemed in-person at the ticket office after May 1 and are based upon availability.

Black Bears fans get 30% off their entire order in the online team store from November 25-29 with promo code: BlackFridayWk19z, while patrons receive free ground shipping on any domestic order of $50.00 or more automatically at check-out.

For more information on ticket pack options or to visit the online team store, please visit www.westvirginiablackbears.com.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from November 22, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.