Start the Excitement, the Honeybees Are Coming Home

June 18, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Minot Honeybees News Release







MINOT, ND - On Tuesday, June 25, not only will the Minot Honeybees be making their way to Corbett Field, but also history. As members of the first ever for-profit collegiate summer softball league, the Minot Honeybees are a history-making organization. After spending Northwoods League Softball's opening week on the road, the Honeybees are heading home, and want to see YOU at the ballpark.

Along with the trail-blazing implications of the game itself, the Minot Honeybees have some hometown talent that want your cheers and support. Minot High School graduate Ariana Diaz is on the roster following a spring season at Southern Virginia University. While Diaz is the closest to home, she is not the only North Dakotan to make the roster this summer. Outfielder from Buffalo, Josie Buhr, who took home the state's Senior Athlete of the Year award following her senior season at Central Cass, ventures to Minot from Kansas Wesleyan University. Lastly, hailing from Mandan, Caitlyn Dannenfelzer rounds out the trio of Peace Garden State prospects of the Honeybees roster.

The rest of the team is complemented by hard-hitting outfielders Trinity Gregg (University of Jamestown) and Kaitlynne Allen (University of Indiana-South Bend) along with talented two-way player Josie Albrecht (University of North Dakota), who on Opening Night in Mankato, hit the team's first ever home run before earning the Honeybees' first winning decision inside the circle.

Competing as one of the four inaugural clubs, the Honeybees will be entrenched in a competitive summer of softball, all season long. Having just opened their season in Mankato on Sunday night, the Honeybees will make their way to La Crosse and Madison, Wisconsin before stepping onto the home turf of Corbett Field. The regular season runs through August 5, with the final home doubleheader taking place on July 31. With only one month to catch the Honeybees in action, your attendance early and often is important.

Don't miss out on the talk of the town and talk of the sports world, as the Northwoods League adds its own spotlight to women's sports. The Minot Honeybees and women's sports teams across the nation need your support to continue growing the game. Single-game tickets are available now for Opening Night and every night of the Northwoods League Softball season. To find tickets online, check out minot-honeybees.nwltickets.com or call the office at (701) 838-8687.

