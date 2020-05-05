Start of Jumbo Shrimp Season Postponed Until at Least June 15

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and guidance from city and state health officials, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's season has been postponed until at least June 15.

"As we continue to monitor the coronavirus situation, the health and safety of our employees, players, coaches and partners remains our top priority," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "We are hopeful for Jumbo Shrimp baseball and the experience of Affordable Family Fun at 121 Financial Ballpark at some point in 2020."

Thirty Jumbo Shrimp games have now been postponed. Tickets to any of the Jumbo Shrimp's home games originally scheduled for April, May and June 1-5 and June 11-15 may be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for a future 2020 Jumbo Shrimp game, subject to availability.

The Jumbo Shrimp will continue to closely monitor the developments concerning COVID-19 and will continue to give fans the most up-to-date information as it becomes available via www.jaxshrimp.com and through the club's @jaxshrimp social media channels.

