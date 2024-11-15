Stars Face Steel in Cross-Conference Clash

November 15, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars begin a busy road stretch with two games at the Fox Valley Ice Arena this weekend as they face the Chicago Steel on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 both nights.

Lincoln travels to Geneva, Ill. for the first time since Mar. 24, 2019 to open up a stretch where six of their next eight games will be away from the Ice Box. The Stars are coming off splitting a pair of games against Fargo last weekend at home. Lincoln bounced back from a 5-1 loss by winning, 4-2, last Saturday.

The Stars are tied for first in the USHL's Western Conference with an 11-5-0-0 record. They'll look to separate themselves from Waterloo, who hosts Tri-City twice this weekend. Lincoln travels to Young Arena next week to face the Black Hawks two times. The Stars are fifth in the USHL with 54 goals scored, tied for fourth with 41 goals allowed, third with a 25.5-percent power play and second with an 86-percent penalty kill.

Chicago is tied for fifth in the Eastern Conference with Youngstown, but with three games at hand. The Steel dropped both games of a road trip to Youngstown to stretch their losing skid to three games (0-1-2-0). Chicago has earned a playoff berth in each season since 2016-17 (eight straight seasons). The Steel's 47 goals scored are 11th out of 16 teams and its 70 goals allowed are the most in the USHL and 15 more than the next-closest team.

The Stars are 5-2 against Eastern Conference teams and are 6-2 in games not in the Capital City. Lincoln had won each of its first five true road games before losing at Sioux City Nov. 6. Chicago won two-of-three games against the Stars last season by first falling at the Fall Classic, 3-1, on Sep. 22 before sweeping a road trip to Lincoln Mar. 15-16 with 6-1 and 3-2 wins, respectively.

Fans can follow the action by watching live with a FloHockey subscription or by listening for free on the Lincoln Stars Mixlr. The Stars' next home game is Nov. 27 when the Tri-City Storm come to town for a showdown the night before Thanksgiving.

