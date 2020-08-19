Star Panel Highlights Refusing to Lose: a Discussion on Diversity in Sports Luncheon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have lined up an All-Star panel for the club's Refusing To Lose: A Discussion on Diversity in Sports luncheon presented by Sight & Sound Productions and Mugwump Productions, which runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, September 18 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

The panel, moderated by First Coast News sports director Chris Porter, features former Minor League Baseball player and current Charleston RiverDogs director of community outreach Chris Singleton, Jacksonville Jaguars senior vice president and chief marketing officer Julian Duncan, Jaguars vice president of social responsibility and impact T-Neisha Tate, ATP Tour director of player development Erika Kegler and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. Discussion will be versed around the role of diversity in sports, the challenges the industry faces in regards to diversity and how such diversity can make the sports industry a leader in promoting positive change.

A limited number of tables, priced at $100 for a group of four, are available for the luncheon. Each table includes access to a food line featuring a menu of fried coconut torpedo shrimp, pulled pork with Texas toast and slaw, marinated chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, fresh green beans, dinner rolls, chef salad, fresh fruit, sweet tea, lemonade, water, cookies and assorted fried donuts. Tables must be reserved by Wednesday, September 16 by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

A former Chicago Cubs minor league farmhand from 2017-18, Singleton is a nationally-renowned speaker whose message of forgiveness following the loss of his mother, Sharonda Coleman Singleton, in the June 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church tragedy helped galvanize the city of Charleston and the nation. He has presented to over 50 organization in 2020 alone and has been featured on ESPN's E:60, Sports Illustrated, CNN, The Today Show and USA Today. His first book, "Different," has sold thousands of copies and has been featured by numerous outlets, including The Obama Foundation. Singleton has also created the Love Thy Neighbor brand with a message of spreading love and putting an end to racism.

As the Jaguars' chief marketing officer, Duncan is responsible for leading the strategic and creative development of all marketing, branding, digital, experiential, and promotional strategies and tactical execution platforms for the Jaguars and Bold Events. A native of Houston and former student-athlete at Rice University, Duncan pursues his passion of increasing minority participation in the marketing field via his role on the advisory board of the Marcus Graham Project, whose mission is to identify, expose, mentor and train ethnically diverse women and men in various aspects of marketing and brand management.

A native of Jacksonville, Tate is one of the public faces of the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation, which awards nearly $2 million annually for programs in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia that spotlight children and families, education, active-duty military and veteran support, women's health, youth football, sports safety, fitness and nutrition and community and neighborhood development. The Raines High School graduate has helped the Jaguars Foundation implement NFL initiatives like the Play 60 youth nutrition and exercise program while also partnering with NFL and local philanthropies to bring LISC, a national community development nonprofit, to Jacksonville.

As director of player development at the ATP Tour, the governing body of the men's professional tennis circuit, Kegler guides the organization's player enrichment programs for professional tennis players, elite juniors and alumni. The programs include professional and personal development workshops, continuing education opportunities and career transition services. A native of Jacksonville who earned her MBA from the University of North Florida, Kegler has worked at the ATP Tour for over 25 years, holding a broad range of responsibilities while providing customized services for world-class athletes, international tennis tournaments and global media organizations.

The first African-American to win Executive of the Year for any league in Minor League Baseball, Craw was voted the 2017 Southern League Jimmy Bragan Executive of the Year by the general managers of the league member clubs. With 17 seasons of Minor League Baseball experience, the Chattanooga, Tenn., native oversees the Jumbo Shrimp's marketing and sales, community engagement, game-day experience and all other operational aspects of the organization. He is an active volunteer in the Jacksonville community, mentoring middle school youth through Jacksonville's Duval County Public Schools 5000 Role Models program. While working for the RiverDogs, Craw co-founded and co-chaired the Charleston RBI Baseball League.

A three-time Emmy-nominated journalist, Porter leads the First Coast News sports team and serves as the station's primary sports anchor on weekday evenings and nights.

All Jumbo Shrimp employees will be wearing face coverings throughout the event and all guests will be required to wear face coverings upon entry and while they move about the ballpark. Face coverings may be removed once guests arrive to their socially distanced brunch table.

