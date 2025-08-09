Stamps Deliver Game-Winning Drive in Calgary! I CFL

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Rene Paredes comes through in the clutch, nailing the game-winning field goal against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to complete the Stampeders' season sweep







