St. Lucie Mets Announce 5K to Kick off Spring Training Festivities

December 6, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are excited to unveil plans for the first Swing into Spring Training 5K presented by Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) to be held on the eve of spring training, Sunday, February 13th at Clover Park.

The Swing into Spring Training 5K, presented by Hospital for Special Surgery, will begin at 8 a.m. and is open to participants of all ages and skill levels.

Runners will receive a race bib, custom finisher medal, Swing into Spring Training T-shirt, swag bag including a TheraBand courtesy of HSS, and a ticket to a Mets spring training game (March 5th vs. Washington, March 18th vs. Pittsburgh or March 18th vs. Houston).

"The beginning of spring training is always an exciting time of year and this is great new way to kick off the season," Lauren DeAcetis, St. Lucie Mets Director of Corporate Sales, said. "The Swing into Spring Training 5K will be fun for all runners, as they get to enjoy racing a new course in and around Clover Park."

"Running is an excellent form of exercise that benefits the entire body and the mind," said James Carr, MD, sports medicine orthopedic surgeon at HSS Florida in West Palm Beach and associate team physician of the New York Mets. "It's never too late to start running for exercise but pursue it wisely by listening to your body to reduce the risk of injury."

Adult entry fee is $50 prior to January 14th. After January 14th the cost is $55 and on race day it is $60. For kids 12-and-under the cost is $45 prior to January 14th, $50 after January 14th and $55 on race day. There is no fee for children under three.

A portion of the proceeds from the Swing into Spring Training 5K presented by Hospital for Special Surgery will benefit the Treasure Coast Hope for Homeless Foundation.

To sign up, visit www.stluciemets.com and click the Spring Training 5K tab.

The race course begins near the Clover Park main gate, goes out along Peacock and California Boulevards, winds back around through the practice fields and concludes at home plate of the stadium. After the race participants can gather in the stadium to enjoy refreshments and live music while waiting for the awards ceremony.

General inquiries about the Swing into Spring Training 5K should be sent to info@stluciemets.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Lauren DeAcetis, Director of Corporate Sales, at ldeacetis@stluciemets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from December 6, 2021

St. Lucie Mets Announce 5K to Kick off Spring Training Festivities - St. Lucie Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.