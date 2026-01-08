St. Louis Ambush vs. Kansas City Comets - 1.4.26 - MASL Highlights
Published on January 8, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
St. Louis Ambush YouTube Video
Robbie Kristo leads the way with the game-tying goal at the end of regulation and the GWG in the shootout on the way to a 7-6 St. Louis Ambush win over the Kansas City Comets in their final matchup of the regular season
From Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO
Check out the St. Louis Ambush Statistics
