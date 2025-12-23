St. Louis Ambush Star Will Eskay Talks Season, Big Win & MASL Power Shifts: MASL Monday

Published on December 22, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush star Will Eskay joins MASL Monday to discuss how the season has gone for the St. Louis Ambush. Will breaks down St. Louis' massive victory over the Empire Strykers and the tough battle against the Kansas City Comets. He also chats about the locker room atmosphere and his expectations for the rest of the season. Also on the show, the Tacoma Stars are the only undefeated team remaining in the MASL. How have they accomplished such a feat? The Milwaukee Wave had a huge win over the Baltimore Blast, all on the latest episode of MASL Monday!ÃÂ







