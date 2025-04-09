St. Louis Ambush at Chihuahua Savage - MASL Quarterfinals - 4.4.25

April 9, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush YouTube Video







In the opening game of the 2025 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs presented by Verizon, the #8 seed St. Louis Ambush take on the MASL Shield winners, the #1 Chihuahua Savage

Live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA

