Ambush Players Nascimento, Briggs Earn MASL Player of the Week Awards

Published on February 12, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Charles, Missouri - St. Louis Ambush goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento has earned Goalkeeper of the Week honor and defender Christian Briggs has been named Defensive Player of the Week for Week 11 of the 2025-26 Major Arena Soccer League season. The Ambush played one game during Week 11, defeating the Tacoma Stars 8-5 at The Family Arena on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

Nascimento recorded 11 saves on 16 attempts in that contest for a .688 save percentage. For the season, Nascimento leads the league in goals against average (4.97), save percentage (.725), saves (174), and is tied for second in wins with seven. This also the second Goalkeeper of the Week award for Paulo this season, having previously been recognized for Week 6..

Briggs tallied one goal and two assists in the February 7 match. He has played in all 13 Ambush games thus far this season, recording two goals, four assists and 11 blocked shots.

The MASL weekly awards are voted on by the league and its member teams, recognizing players; achievements on the field.

The Ambush embark on the first leg of a two-game road trip when they visit the Baltimore Blast on Saturday, February 14 at 3:00 p.m. CST at the SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland. Following that game, the Ambush visit Utica City FC on President's Day, Monday, February 16 at 2:00 p.m. CST at the Adirondack Bank Center. The next Ambush home game is slated for Saturday, February 21, when Utica invades The Family Arena for a 5:05 p.m. first kick.

