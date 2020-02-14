SRP Park High School Showcase Returns for 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to host the 2020 SRP Park High School Showcase on Thursday, Feb. 20th, pitting the Academy of Richmond County Musketeers against the Westside High School Patriots. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. The matchup will be the first game of the SRP Park 2020 High School Series.

"We are excited to welcome the Academy of Richmond County and Westside High School to play at SRP Park," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "We invite the CSRA to come out and cheer on these schools as they get an opportunity to create an evening of memories!"

Tickets for the game are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Fans can purchase tickets at the schools leading up to the event or at the SRP Park gates starting at 5:00 p.m. on the day of the game.

Parking will be available in the Hotel Parking Deck adjacent to the ballpark under regular Riverside Village parking rates. Additionally, the GreenJackets will be running concessions, so fans can enjoy delicious ballpark fare during the showcase. For more information, visit GreenJacketsbaseball.com or call (803) 349-9467.

