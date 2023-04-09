Squirrels Top Fightin Phils, 7-3, to Cap Three-Game Sweep

April 9, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied from an early deficit to beat the Reading Fightin Phils, 7-3, on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond, capping a three-game sweep to open the season.

Richmond (3-0) outscored Reading (0-3), 14-8, over the three games this weekend.

Trailing, 3-0, entering the third, Brett Auerbach gave Richmond its first run with an RBI single. After an error allowed a second run to score, Brandon Martorano tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

The Flying Squirrels took a 4-3 lead later in the third with an RBI single by Simon Whiteman and a second error brought in the inning's fifth run to extend the advantage to two.

Working out of the bullpen in his Double-A debut, Nick Swiney (Win, 1-0) allowed one hit over three scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Matt Frisbee and Raymond Burgos each pitched a scoreless relief inning to close out the game.

In the sixth, Auerbach picked up his second RBI single of the game and Tyler Fitzgerald singled to bring him in to extend the Flying Squirrels' lead to 7-3.

Richmond starter Mason Black struck out six in four innings in his Double-A debut, allowing three runs on four hits.

McCarthy Tatum gave the Fightin Phils a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-out, two-run homer. Cody Roberts extended Reading's lead to 3-0 in the second with an RBI single.

Reading starter Josh Hendrickson (Loss, 0-1) allowed five runs (four earned), all in the third inning, and issued four walks and three strikeouts.

Auerbach finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Patrick Bailey and Fitzgerald also had two hits each.

With the sweep, the Flying Squirrels have opened the season with a 3-0 record for the first time since 2019.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game series in Harrisburg against the Senators on Tuesday night. Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng will start on the mound for Richmond, countered by Harrisburg lefty Alex Tropp. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels return home on April 18-23 for a six-game series at The Diamond against the Erie SeaWolves. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.