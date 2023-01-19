Sprocket to Deliver Valentine's Day Panda-Grams

Valentine's Day is coming up soon and the Rocket City Trash Pandas are spreading love around the Rocket City with help from the best mascot in sports, Sprocket!

For the first time, the Trash Pandas are giving fans the opportunity to surprise their special someone with an in-person Valentine's Day Panda-Gram delivery from Sprocket.

The $150 package includes:

-One (1) Trash Pandas hat, with options including pink, black, or white

-Two (2) 2023 Trash Pandas single game ticket vouchers

-$10 Trash Cash Gift Card

-Choice of flowers OR a box of chocolate. If flowers are selected, a special Valentine's Day Flower Arrangement will be provided by Heritage Florist & Gifts.

-All topped off by a surprise personal delivery from Sprocket!

Spots are limited and will fill up fast! Deliveries will take place on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, February 14, 2023 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Monday, February 13 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Trash Pandas will assign everyone who purchases a Panda-Gram a designated delivery time in advance of the delivery day. The deadline to purchase is Thursday, February 9.

All deliveries must be within a 25-mile radius of Toyota Field in Madison, and fans purchasing Panda-Grams must guarantee that the Trash Pandas have proper access to the location they're visiting.

Single game ticket vouchers can be redeemed at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office beginning when single game tickets go on sale in late February. Ticket vouchers can be redeemed for any Trash Pandas home game during the 2023 regular season, excluding Wednesdays and subject to availability.

Trash Cash gift cards do not expire and can be used to purchase Trash Pandas tickets, merchandise at both The Junkyard Team Store and The Emporium at Bridge Street Town Centre, and at Trash Pandas concession stands inside Toyota Field during Trash Pandas games.

