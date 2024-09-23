Spokane Indians Announce 2025 Schedule

September 23, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

The reigning Northwest League champion Spokane Indians announced today their schedule for the 2025 Northwest League season, which opens against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners affiliate) at Avista Stadium on Friday, April 4th.

The 2025 regular season will once again feature 132 games, with 66 home games spread over 12 homestands throughout the spring and summer.

The regular season schedule will follow a similar format to the 2024 season with a six-game series running Tuesday through Sunday (with the exception of two three-game series). The 2024 season has a four-day break scheduled from Monday, July 14th to Thursday, July 17th for MLB's All-Star Break.

Game times and a promotional schedule for the 2025 season will be released at a later date.

KEY DATES

Friday, April 4th - Opening Night Fireworks vs. Everett

Sunday, May 11th - Mother's Day Game vs. Vancouver

Thursday, June 19th - Final Game of First Half

Friday, July 4th - Fourth of July Fireworks vs. Tri-City

Sunday, August 31st - Season Finale Fireworks vs. Tri-City

2025 TICKET PACKAGES ON SALE NOW

What's better than one Northwest League Championship? How about two?! Don't miss your chance to see the Spokane Indians defend their title at Avista Stadium in 2025! Mini-Season Tickets (11 games) start at just $143/seat, include an STCU Gold Glove Membership, can be customized to fit your schedule, and are full of the season's biggest games and best promotions!

