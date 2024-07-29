Spitters Come back and Sweep Battle Jacks

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game two of the two-game series against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, 6-5, in front of 3,141 fans at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Pit Spitters offense were the ones to get it going first tonight as Jt Sokolove led off the game with a double to right field. After a sacrifice bunt was dropped down by Ethan Guerra, Aaron Piasecki hit a sacrifice flyout to score Sokolove to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. The Battle Jacks offense got cooking in the top of the fourth inning with a one out single from Caleb Estrada and followed by a double hit by Ben Fierenzi to put two runners in scoring position. Cody Hultink hit a sacrifice flyout to score Estrada to tie the game at 1-1. Troy Stukenberg hit a single to right field to score Fierenzi to give the Battle Jacks a 2-1 lead. The Battle Jacks were back at it in the top of the fifth with a leadoff walk drawn by Silas Shaffer and a single to center field hit by Charlie Berry to put two runners on. Mason Hamlin hit a single to left field to score Shaffer extending their lead to 3-1.

It was more of the same from the Battle Jacks in the top of the sixth as Hultink singled, Garrett Smith singled and Shaffer singled to load the bases with one out. Charlie Berry grounded into a fielder's choice to score Hultink to push their lead to 4-1. Sokolove led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a single to right field and a walk drawn by Guerra to put two runners on. Brett Rozman began the comeback with a single to left field scoring Sokolove to cut the Battle Jacks lead down to 4-2. Camden Traficante dropped a sacrifice bunt scoring Guerra to make it a 4-3 game. The pesky Battle Jacks weren't done offensively, as in the top of the first inning Hamlin drew a walk and Estrada singled to right field. Fierenzi grounded into a double play that scored Hamlin to give the Battle Jacks a much-needed insurance run to make it 5-3.

With the Pit Spitters down to their final out of the seventh inning, Gavin Bailus kept them alive with an infield single. Sokolove walked which setup two runners on base. Guerra singled to center scoring Bailus to make it 5-4. Piasecki then singled to score Sokolove to tie the game at 5-5. Rozman singled to center to give the Pit Spitters their first lead since the first inning as they took a 6-5 lead. Mason Hill came on the mound in the top of the ninth and set down the Battle Jacks in order to earn his sixth save of the season.

The Pit Spitters improve to 15-10 in the second half of the season and to 32-28 overall, while the Battle Jacks drop to 8-16 in the second half and to 27-33 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Collin Bradley threw six innings where he allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three. Jack Ickes threw two innings where he gave up a run on two walks and a hit. Mason Hill threw an inning of scoreless relief where he struckout one.

The Pit Spitters will enjoy an off day tomorrow before taking to the road to face the Kokomo Jackrabbits for a short two-game series. First pitch is Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

