Spend Spring, Summer, Or Fall with the Saints as Single Game Tickets Go on Sale February 18

ST. PAUL, MN - Let the laughter the St. Paul Saints provide at CHS Field warm you up on those chilly evenings in April and May. Share a memory with friends you haven't seen all winter during June and July at the ballpark. Scream your lungs out during August as the pennant race heats up. And squeeze in that last bit of fun in September before we all return to our lives of getting the kids to school. No matter the occasion, the Saints have you covered from April through September. Pick a date based on the promotion, wanting to see the next big prospect for the Minnesota Twins, or you like the idea of having fun. The choice is yours as single-game tickets go on sale for the 2023 season.

On Saturday, February 18 fans can begin purchasing single-game tickets to all 75 home games. The box office, located on Broadway St. between 4th and 5th Streets, will be open from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Those showing up in person can purchase tickets an hour prior to them going on sale via phone and online. Fans can purchase tickets by phone at 651-644-6659, or visiting saintsbaseball.com, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Prior to February 18 the only way fans can assure a seat to 2023 games at CHS Field are season tickets (full or half season), a nine-game mini plan, a group of 25 or more, or unique promotional ticket packages.

For those early morning risers heading to CHS Field on February 18, heating towers will be provided along with free coffee and breakfast treats.

While the Saints promotional calendar will be revealed soon, many of the daily promotions offer something for everyone in the family. Take a trip with us on Sun Country Travel Tuesday. Find out what the North Star State has to offer on Explore Minnesota Wednesday. Quench your thirst on Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and 2-for-1 Bud Light Seltzers. Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy is back by popular demand complete with musical theme. Put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt and grass skirt with Treasure Island Saturday. The family-friendly atmosphere wraps up with Cub Family Sunday, featuring kids run the bases and player autographs on the field.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $8 bleacher seats, $16 for outfield reserved, $18 for outfield reserved drink rail and $20 for infield drink reserved, and $20 for infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game SPIREworks Supershow on May 28 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (July 1, July 3, and September 3) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Beginning February 20, Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

The Saints will play a 150-game slate that begins on the road, Friday, March 31, with the home opener on Tuesday April 4 at 6:37 p.m. against the Iowa Cubs, and runs until Sunday, September 24, a home date with Toledo.

