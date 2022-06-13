Spencer Horwitz Named Eastern League Player of the Week

MANCHESTER, N.H. - First baseman Spencer Horwitz of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, was named Eastern League Player of the Week. Horwitz had hits in all six games of the road series at Binghamton, including a pair of home runs.

Horwitz homered in the series opener Wednesday and again Saturday. He also tallied three doubles and six walks, while going 9-for-20 at the plate. Horwitz slashed .450/.577/.900 in the six-game set with four RBIs and four runs scored.

The Timonium, Md., native was selected by the Blue Jays in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Radford University. Horwitz is currently the No. 30 prospect in the organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

Horwitz is the second Fisher Cats player to win an Eastern League weekly award this year. Max Castillo was named Pitcher of the Week on April 18 and is currently with Triple-A Buffalo.

The Fisher Cats are back at Delta Dental Stadium for a 13-game homestand starting Tuesday and continuing through next Sunday, June 26, against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees affiliate) and Altoona Curve (Pirates affiliate). Tickets are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, or in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

